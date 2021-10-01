Friday Night Feature: Scott football feeling resurgence in program

After a winless season last year and this year picked to finish second to last in the City League, the Bulldogs are now eying a league title and a playoff berth.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been an unexpected year for Scott football but in a good way.

After not winning a game last year, the Bulldogs were picked to finish second to last in the City League, but now they are 5-1 with a shot at the league title and eyeing a playoff berth.

“The fact that we were picked preseason to be second to last really set that fire under us that we don’t have anything to lose," said head coach Rahsan Wilson. "We weren’t supposed to do anything but be second to last. Anything better than that is great.”

“We know that we have the ability to be the best in the city," said quarterback Carnel Smith Jr. "We feel like we are the best in the city. We are trying to get through the league schedule and host a state playoff game.”

“That’s great for us. My junior year, their senior year, we are going to state. No doubt,” said freshman Demecus Beach Jr.

What has the coaching staff fired up is that a majority of their playmakers are freshman and sophomores.

“They bring a lot of satisfaction to our future. Honestly, our young guys are the ones taking people by the horns. They have to grow fast," said Wilson. "The fact they are freshman and sophomores, I have to tell myself that they are only freshman and sophomores because sometimes I want to speed them up.”

"I feel like the young guys are inspiring the older guys to go harder. The young guys out here really doing a lot,” said Smith.

There may be growing pains along the way but the future looks bright for the youthful Bulldogs.