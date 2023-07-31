Countdown to Big Board Friday: Central Catholic Fighting Irish

The defending state champions not only move down a division (DIII) this fall but will also compete in a new league, the CHSL, based out of Detroit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — 2022 Record: 15-1 (Division II State Champions)

Head Coach: Greg Dempsey (24th year)

Top Returning Players:

Marc Nave, Senior Offensive Lineman (2nd Team All-Ohio)

Kendric Bankston, Senior Offensive Lineman (Honorable Mention All-Ohio)

Michael Cannings, Senior Defensive Lineman (1st Team All-Ohio)

2022 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Findlay

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Whitmer

WEEK 3 9/1 vs Detroit Central Catholic (MI)

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Birmingham Brother Rice (MI)

WEEK 5 9/15 vs Warren De La Salle (MI)

WEEK 6 9/22 vs St. Ignatius

WEEK 7 9/29 @ St. John's Jesuit

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Orchard Lake St. Mary (MI)

WEEK 9 10/13 vs St. Francis de Sales

WEEK 10 10/20 TBD

Moved to Catholic High School League*

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.