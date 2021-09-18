Friday Night Feature: Bob Olwin's coaching career spans over 40 years

Olwin thought about hanging up the whistle when his son was a freshman, but couldn't step away from the Friday night lights.

EDON, Ohio — Bob Olwin has worn many teams across his chest over his four-decade coaching career. In 43 years, he's had 11 stops before coming to Edon. He remembers every single one - in order.

"Antwerp, Mechanicsburg, Tiffin Calvert, Tiffin University, Arlington, Ridgedale, Trotwood, Fairview, left Fairview for Versailles, left Versailles for Lake, Ada and then here," said Olwin.

For him It's the strategy, building a team, executing the game plan week in and week out. He fell in love with coaching at a very young age.

"I just like that aspect. I had a girlfriend once tell me that football was my first and only love," said Olwin. "She was dead-on at 17-years-old."

With 40 plus years in the books, a looming question is, when will he hang up that whistle?