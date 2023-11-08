Big Board Friday Preview: Wauseon Indians

Wauseon will open their 2023 campaign at home when they welcome in Fairview.

WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon Indians

2022 Record: 6-5 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Shawn Moore (5th year)

Top Returning Players:

Tyson Rodriguez, Senior defensive back (2nd team All-State)

Austin Kovar, Senior linebacker (2nd team All-NWOAL)

Trey Parsons, Senior quarterback (Honorable Mention All-NWOAL)

Ryan Friend, Senior running back (Honorable Mention All-NWOAL)

Xavier Martinez, Senior defensive back (Honorable Mention All-NWOAL)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Fairview

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Bellevue

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Eastwood

WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Swanton

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Evergreen

WEEK 6 9/22 vs. Patrick Henry

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Delta

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Archbold

WEEK 9 10/13 vs. Bryan

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Liberty Center

