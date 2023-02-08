Big Board Friday Preview: Whitmer Panthers

TOLEDO, Ohio — 2022 Record: 7-4 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)
Head Coach: Ken Winters (8th year)
Top Returning Players:
Jasen Kelly, Senior Linebacker (1st Team All-State)
Carter Lowe, Junior Offensive Lineman (3rd Team All-State)
Landon Brown, Senior Offensive Lineman (1st Team All-TRAC)
Napoleon Jemison, Junior Defensive Lineman (1st Team All-TRAC)
2022 Schedule:
WEEK 1 8/18 @ Olentangy
WEEK 2 8/25 vs Central Catholic
WEEK 3 9/1 @ Clay
WEEK 4 9/8 vs Fremont Ross
WEEK 5 9/15 @ Southview
WEEK 6 9/22 vs Anthony Wayne
WEEK 7 9/29 vs Perrysburg
WEEK 8 10/6 @ Northview
WEEK 9 10/13 vs Findlay
WEEK 10 10/20 @ Springfield
Moved to Northern Lakes League*
