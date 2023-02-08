Big Board Friday Preview: Whitmer Panthers

Whitmer opens its campaign with a road trip to Olentangy in central Ohio on Aug. 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — 2022 Record: 7-4 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Ken Winters (8th year)

Top Returning Players:

Jasen Kelly, Senior Linebacker (1st Team All-State)

Carter Lowe, Junior Offensive Lineman (3rd Team All-State)

Landon Brown, Senior Offensive Lineman (1st Team All-TRAC)

Napoleon Jemison, Junior Defensive Lineman (1st Team All-TRAC)

2022 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Olentangy

WEEK 2 8/25 vs Central Catholic

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Clay

WEEK 4 9/8 vs Fremont Ross

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Southview

WEEK 6 9/22 vs Anthony Wayne

WEEK 7 9/29 vs Perrysburg

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Northview

WEEK 9 10/13 vs Findlay

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Springfield

Moved to Northern Lakes League*

Gotta love two-minute drills



Rayan Farhan (@RAYANFARHAN22) sent his teammates into a frenzy after converting this 42-yard field goal 'as time expired' to end practice on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/2OEG07RNN3 — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) August 1, 2023

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.

Click here to get on the list!