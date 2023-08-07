x
Big Board Friday

Big Board Friday Preview: Start Spartans

Under new head coach Nate James, the Start Spartans will open their campaign on the road next week at Norwalk.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Start Spartans

2022 Record: 4-6 (Missed playoffs)

Head Coach: Nathan James (1st year)

Top Returning Players:

Austin Hernandez, Senior Kicker (1st Team All-City League)

Ramon Burkes, Senior Defensive Lineman (1st Team All-City League)

Robert Jones, Senior Defensive Back (2nd Team All-City League)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1        8/18           @ Norwalk

WEEK 2        8/25           vs Clyde

WEEK 3        9/1             @ Springfield

WEEK 4        9/7             vs Scott

WEEK 5        9/15           @ Anthony Wayne

WEEK 6        9/22           @ Rogers

WEEK 7        9/29           vs Waite

WEEK 8       10/5            vs Bowsher

WEEK 9       10/13          vs Woodward

WEEK 10     10/20          @ Lima Senior

