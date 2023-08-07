Big Board Friday Preview: Start Spartans

TOLEDO, Ohio — Start Spartans
2022 Record: 4-6 (Missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Nathan James (1st year)
Top Returning Players:
Austin Hernandez, Senior Kicker (1st Team All-City League)
Ramon Burkes, Senior Defensive Lineman (1st Team All-City League)
Robert Jones, Senior Defensive Back (2nd Team All-City League)
2023 Schedule:
WEEK 1 8/18 @ Norwalk
WEEK 2 8/25 vs Clyde
WEEK 3 9/1 @ Springfield
WEEK 4 9/7 vs Scott
WEEK 5 9/15 @ Anthony Wayne
WEEK 6 9/22 @ Rogers
WEEK 7 9/29 vs Waite
WEEK 8 10/5 vs Bowsher
WEEK 9 10/13 vs Woodward
WEEK 10 10/20 @ Lima Senior