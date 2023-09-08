Big Board Friday Preview: Springfield Blue Devils

First-year head coach LaCharles Smith leads Springfield into 2023 as the Blue Devils open their season on the road at Maumee.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Springfield Blue Devils

2022 Record: 2-8 (Missed Playoffs)

Head Coach: LaCharles Smith (1st year)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Maumee

WEEK 2 8/25 vs Rogers

WEEK 3 9/1 vs Start

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Bowling Green

WEEK 5 9/15 vs Napoleon

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Findlay

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Northview

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Anthony Wayne

WEEK 9 10/13 vs Perrysburg

WEEK 10 10/20 vs Whitmer

