Big Board Friday Preview: Southview Cougars

Southview opens the season with a rivalry matchup against Northview at home in the Battle of Sylvania.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Southview Cougars

2022 Record: 8-3

Head Coach: Steve Hardy

Top returning players:

Emite Lamb, Senior Wide Receiver (1st team All-NLL)

Isaac Sexton, Senior Running Back (2nd team All-NLL)

Parker Sears, Senior Defensive Back (2nd team All-NLL)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Northview

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Waite

WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Findlay

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Perrysburg

WEEK 5 9/15 vs. Whitmer

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Scott

WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Bowling Green

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Fremont Ross

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Clay

WEEK 10 10/20 vs. Napoleon

With the ‘Battle of Sylvania’ taking place next week, preparations are already underway for what will be an exciting kickoff to the 2023 season…



I’m told at least 3x the normal amount of concessions have been ordered ahead of Northview 🆚 Southview pic.twitter.com/W7FfooVPpA — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) August 7, 2023

