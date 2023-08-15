Big Board Friday Preview: Rossford Bulldogs

Rossford will look to improve on last year's 4-6 record when they open their season at home against Northwood.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford Bulldogs

2022 Record: 4-6 (Missed playoffs)

Head Coach: Todd Drusback (14th year)

Top returning players:

Kaden Kirkman, Senior Wide Receiver (1st team All-NBC)

Owen Taylor, Senior Offensive Lineman (2nd team All-NBC)

Grant Eckel, Junior Linebacker (2nd team All-NBC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Northwood

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Port Clinton

WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Evergreen

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Otsego

WEEK 5 9/15 vs. Oak Harbor

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Eastwood

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Lake

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Maumee

WEEK 9 10/13 vs. Genoa

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Fostoria

