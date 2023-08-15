Big Board Friday Preview: Rossford Bulldogs

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford Bulldogs
2022 Record: 4-6 (Missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Todd Drusback (14th year)
Top returning players:
Kaden Kirkman, Senior Wide Receiver (1st team All-NBC)
Owen Taylor, Senior Offensive Lineman (2nd team All-NBC)
Grant Eckel, Junior Linebacker (2nd team All-NBC)
2023 Schedule:
WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Northwood
WEEK 2 8/25 @ Port Clinton
WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Evergreen
WEEK 4 9/8 @ Otsego
WEEK 5 9/15 vs. Oak Harbor
WEEK 6 9/22 @ Eastwood
WEEK 7 9/29 @ Lake
WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Maumee
WEEK 9 10/13 vs. Genoa
WEEK 10 10/20 @ Fostoria
