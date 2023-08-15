x
Big Board Friday

Big Board Friday Preview: Rossford Bulldogs

Rossford will look to improve on last year's 4-6 record when they open their season at home against Northwood.
Credit: WTOL 11

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Rossford Bulldogs

2022 Record: 4-6 (Missed playoffs)

Head Coach: Todd Drusback (14th year)

Top returning players:

Kaden Kirkman, Senior Wide Receiver (1st team All-NBC)

Owen Taylor, Senior Offensive Lineman (2nd team All-NBC)

Grant Eckel, Junior Linebacker (2nd team All-NBC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1        8/18           vs. Northwood

WEEK 2        8/25           @ Port Clinton

WEEK 3        9/1             vs. Evergreen

WEEK 4        9/8             @ Otsego

WEEK 5        9/15           vs. Oak Harbor

WEEK 6        9/22           @ Eastwood

WEEK 7        9/29           @ Lake

WEEK 8       10/6            vs. Maumee

WEEK 9       10/13          vs. Genoa

WEEK 10     10/20          @ Fostoria

