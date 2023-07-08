Big Board Friday Preview: Perrysburg Yellow Jackets

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Yellow Jackets
2022 Record: 11-2 (Eliminated in 3rd round of playoffs)
Head Coach: Dirk Conner (3rd year)
Top Returning Players:
Gavin Fenneken, Senior Wide Receiver (2nd Team All-NLL)
Landon Graham, Senior Tight End (3rd Team All-NLL)
Andrew Boden, Senior Tackle (3rd Team All-NLL)
Joe Seney, Junior Linebacker (3rd Team All-NLL)
2023 Schedule:
WEEK 1 8/18 vs St. Francis de Sales
WEEK 2 8/25 @ Marysville
WEEK 3 9/1 @ Fremont Ross
WEEK 4 9/8 vs Southview
WEEK 5 9/15 @ Clay
WEEK 6 9/22 vs Northview
WEEK 7 9/29 @ Whitmer
WEEK 8 10/6 vs Findlay
WEEK 9 10/13 @ Springfield
WEEK 10 10/20 vs Anthony Wayne
