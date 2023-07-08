Big Board Friday Preview: Perrysburg Yellow Jackets

The defending Northern Lakes League champions kick off the 2023 season at home against St. Francis.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg Yellow Jackets

2022 Record: 11-2 (Eliminated in 3rd round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Dirk Conner (3rd year)

Top Returning Players:

Gavin Fenneken, Senior Wide Receiver (2nd Team All-NLL)

Landon Graham, Senior Tight End (3rd Team All-NLL)

Andrew Boden, Senior Tackle (3rd Team All-NLL)

Joe Seney, Junior Linebacker (3rd Team All-NLL)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs St. Francis de Sales

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Marysville

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Fremont Ross

WEEK 4 9/8 vs Southview

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Clay

WEEK 6 9/22 vs Northview

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Whitmer

WEEK 8 10/6 vs Findlay

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Springfield

WEEK 10 10/20 vs Anthony Wayne

The defending NLL Champs have wrapped up Week One of practice & although there’s a lot of new faces on this varsity squad…still quite the buzz surrounding this program! pic.twitter.com/N4CQHR2LtE — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) August 4, 2023

