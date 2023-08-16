Big Board Friday Preview: Perkins Pirates

Last season, the program secured its first double-digit win season since 2013. The Pirates now set course to best that mark as they open the year at Woodward.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Perkins Pirates

2022 Record: 10-2 (Eliminated in 2nd round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Jalen Santoro (4th year)

Top Returning Players:

Logan Lesch, Senior quarterback (2nd team All-State)

Braylon Collier, Junior wide receiver (Honorable Mention All-State)

Mikey Young, Junior linebacker (Honorable Mention All-State)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Woodward

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Elyria Catholic

WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Rocky River

WEEK 4 9/8 vs. John F. Kennedy

WEEK 5 9/15 vs. Bellevue

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Clyde

WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Edison

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Norwalk

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Sandusky

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Columbian

