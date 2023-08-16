Big Board Friday Preview: Otsego Knights

Following a 6-4 record to begin his tenure, head coach Josh Lindke enters year two with eagerness for the program. The Knights kick off the season against rival BG.

TONTOGANY, Ohio — Otsego Knights

2022 Record: 6-4 (Missed playoffs)

Head Coach: Josh Lindke (2nd year)

Top Returning Players:

Devin Farley, Senior defensive back (2nd team All-State)

Jack Simpson, Senior tight end (1st team All-NBC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Bowling Green

WEEK 2 8/25 vs. Tinora

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Liberty Center

WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Rossford

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Fostoria

WEEK 6 9/22 vs. Genoa

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Oak Harbor

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Eastwood

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Lake

WEEK 10 10/20 vs. Maumee

Head coach Josh Lindke kept the winning culture going here at Otsego with a 6-4 mark in his 1st season…



Now the Knights gear up for Round 2 as they seek a postseason berth & shot at the NBC title!



Hear from the team tonight on @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/J1XpMztFUX — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) August 16, 2023

