Big Board Friday Preview: Oak Harbor Rockets

The defending SBC Bay champions seek out a new title as Oak Harbor pivots to the Northern Buckeye Conference this Fall. Rockets host Bowsher to kick off the year.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Oak Harbor Rockets

2022 Record: 10-2 (Eliminated in 2nd round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Mike May (16th year)

Top Returning Players:

Jacob Ridener, Junior defensive lineman (1st team All-State)

Jaqui Hayward, Senior running back (3rd team All-State)

Scott Smith, Senior center (2nd team All-SBC)

Garrett Lindsay, Senior guard (2nd team All-SBC)

Garry Brooks, Junior linebacker (2nd team All-SBC)

Michael Lalonde, Junior defensive back (2nd team All-SBC)

Jacob Sandwisch, Senior running back (Honorable Mention All-SBC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Bowsher

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Woodward

WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Port Clinton

WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Maumee

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Rossford

WEEK 6 9/22 vs. Fostoria

WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Otsego

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Genoa

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Eastwood

WEEK 10 10/20 vs. Lake

Moved to Northern Buckeye Conference*

