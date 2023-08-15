Big Board Friday Preview: Northwood Rangers

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood Rangers
2022 Record: 5-5 (Missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Ken James (38th season)
2023 Schedule:
WEEK 1 8/18 @ Rossford
WEEK 2 8/25 vs. Lake
WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Lakota
WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Erie-Mason
WEEK 5 9/15 N/A
WEEK 6 9/22 @ Ottawa Hills
WEEK 7 9/29 @ Edon
WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Montpelier
WEEK 9 10/13 vs. Hilltop
WEEK 10 10/20 @ Western Reserve
