x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Big Board Friday

Big Board Friday Preview: Northwood Rangers

Northwood head coach enters his 38th season at the helm when the Rangers open their 2023 campaign against Rossford.
Credit: WTOL 11

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood Rangers

2022 Record: 5-5 (Missed playoffs)

Head Coach: Ken James (38th season)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1        8/18           @ Rossford

WEEK 2        8/25           vs. Lake

WEEK 3        9/1             vs. Lakota

WEEK 4        9/8             vs. Erie-Mason

WEEK 5        9/15           N/A

WEEK 6        9/22           @ Ottawa Hills

WEEK 7        9/29           @ Edon

WEEK 8       10/6            vs. Montpelier

WEEK 9       10/13          vs. Hilltop

WEEK 10     10/20          @ Western Reserve

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: Archbold Blue Streaks

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: Wauseon Indians

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: Gibsonburg Golden Bears

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: Hopewell-Loudon Chieftains

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: Fremont Ross Little Giants

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: Bowling Green Bobcats

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: Springfield Blue Devils

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: Cardinal Stritch Cardinals

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: Liberty Center Tigers

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: Anthony Wayne Generals

RELATED: Big Board Friday Preview: St. John's Jesuit Titans

Related Articles

MORE FROM WTOL 11 SPORTS:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 weather app for the latest local 10-day forecast and live radar!

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.

Click here to get on the list!

More Videos

In Other News

Big Board Friday Preview: Antwerp Archers

Before You Leave, Check This Out