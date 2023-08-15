Big Board Friday Preview: Northwood Rangers

Northwood head coach enters his 38th season at the helm when the Rangers open their 2023 campaign against Rossford.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood Rangers

2022 Record: 5-5 (Missed playoffs)

Head Coach: Ken James (38th season)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Rossford

WEEK 2 8/25 vs. Lake

WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Lakota

WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Erie-Mason

WEEK 5 9/15 N/A

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Ottawa Hills

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Edon

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Montpelier

WEEK 9 10/13 vs. Hilltop

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Western Reserve

