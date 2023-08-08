Big Board Friday Preview: Northview Wildcats

Northview will open their season with the Battle of Sylvania against Southview on the road.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Northview Wildcats

2022 Record: 4-6

Head Coach: Greg Silm (2nd year)

Top Returning Players:

Jackson Clausius, Senior Wide Receiver (2nd team All-NLL)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Southview

WEEK 2 8/25 vs. Clay

WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Napoleon

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Lima Senior

WEEK 5 9/15 vs. Bowling Green

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Perrysburg

WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Springfield

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Whitmer

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Anthony Wayne

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Findlay

Big Board Friday previews continue this week. Today I’m @nvwildcatsfb practice 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5ly28LEMcU — Chase Bachman (@ChaseBachman) August 7, 2023

