Big Board Friday Preview: McComb Panthers

MCCOMB, Ohio — McComb Panthers
2022 Record: 11-2 (Eliminated in 3rd round of Playoffs)
Head Coach: Kris Alge (26th year)
Top Returning Players:
Nick Bormuth, Senior offensive lineman (1st team All-State)
Wilson Grubb, Senior defensive lineman (2nd team All-State)
Braxton Althauser, Senior running back (3rd team All-State)
2023 Schedule:
WEEK 1 8/18 @ Allen East
WEEK 2 8/25 vs. Convoy Crestview
WEEK 3 9/2 vs. Beechcroft
WEEK 4 9/8 @ Van Buren
WEEK 5 9/15 vs. Pandora-Gilboa
WEEK 6 9/22 @ Riverdale
WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Arlington
WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Elmwood
WEEK 9 10/13 vs. Richmond Heights
WEEK 10 10/20 @ Liberty-Benton