Big Board Friday

Big Board Friday Preview: McComb Panthers

The two-time defending Blanchard Valley Conference champions will open the season at Allen East.

MCCOMB, Ohio — McComb Panthers

2022 Record: 11-2 (Eliminated in 3rd round of Playoffs)

Head Coach: Kris Alge (26th year)

Top Returning Players:

Nick Bormuth, Senior offensive lineman (1st team All-State)

Wilson Grubb, Senior defensive lineman (2nd team All-State)

Braxton Althauser, Senior running back (3rd team All-State)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1        8/18           @ Allen East

WEEK 2        8/25           vs. Convoy Crestview

WEEK 3        9/2             vs. Beechcroft

WEEK 4        9/8             @ Van Buren

WEEK 5        9/15           vs. Pandora-Gilboa

WEEK 6        9/22           @ Riverdale

WEEK 7        9/29           vs. Arlington

WEEK 8       10/6            vs. Elmwood

WEEK 9       10/13          vs. Richmond Heights

WEEK 10     10/20          @ Liberty-Benton

