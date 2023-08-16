Big Board Friday Preview: Liberty-Benton Eagles

Liberty-Benton kicks off the season at home against Elyria Catholic. The Eagles are striving for more consistency following an 8-4 season last year.

2022 Record: 8-4 (Lost in 2nd round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Scott Garlock

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Elyria Catholic

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Columbus Grove

WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Arlington

WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Port Clinton

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Elmwood

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Van Buren

WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Riverdale

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Pandora-Gilboa

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Arcadia

WEEK 10 10/20 vs. McComb

