Big Board Friday Preview: Hopewell-Loudon Chieftains

Hopewell-Loudon will be seeking their fourth straight SBC River title as they kick their season off at home against Carey.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

2022 Record: 9-3 (Lost in 2nd round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Brian Colatruglio (8th year)

Top Returning Players:

Evan Kreais, Senior Quarterback (1st team All-SBC)

Blake Berrier, Senior Defensive Back (1st team All-SBC)

2023 Schedule:

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Carey

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Mohawk

WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Fostoria

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Gibsonburg

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Lakota

WEEK 6 9/22 vs. Margaretta

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Willard

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Fremont St. Joe's

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Woodmore

WEEK 10 10/20 vs. Calvert

MORE FROM WTOL 11 SPORTS:

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.