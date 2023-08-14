Big Board Friday Preview: Gibsonburg Golden Bears

Following the graduation of Division VII Player of the Year Connor Smith, the Golden Bears now push forward and aim to create another double-digit winning campaign.

2022 Record: 10-3 (Eliminated in 3rd round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Joe Wyant (4th year)

Top Returning Players:

Nolan Hoover, Junior running back (2nd team All-SBC)

Grant Dawson, Junior defensive back (2nd team All-SBC)

Camden Mooney, Junior defensive back (Honorable Mention All-SBC)

Cole Owens, Senior specialist (Honorable Mention All-SBC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Ottawa Hills

WEEK 2 8/25 vs. Seneca East

WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Edison

WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Hopewell-Loudon

WEEK 5 9/16 @ Calvert

WEEK 6 9/22 vs. Woodmore

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Lakota

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Willard

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Margaretta

WEEK 10 10/21 @ St. Joseph Central Catholic

