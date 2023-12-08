Big Board Friday Preview: Genoa Comets

It's been five years since the Comets last won a Northern Buckeye Conference title and with experience guiding Genoa this season, they're aiming high.

GENOA, Ohio — Genoa Comets

2022 Record: 6-5 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Bill Fisher (2nd year)

Top Returning Players:

Caleb Gittus, Senior offensive lineman (1st team All-NBC)

Carson Graalman, Senior defensive lineman (1st team All-NBC)

Aidan Antry, Senior running back (2nd team All-NBC)

Ethan Crawford, Senior defensive lineman (2nd team All-NBC)

Denver Stewart, Senior linebacker (2nd team All-NBC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Archbold

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Bowsher

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Huron

WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Fostoria

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Lake

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Otsego

WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Maumee

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Oak Harbor

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Rossford

WEEK 10 10/20 vs. Eastwood

