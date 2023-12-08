x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Big Board Friday

Big Board Friday Preview: Fremont Ross Little Giants

A new era begins in Fremont with the Little Giants shifting to the Northern Lakes League starting with the fall season.

More Videos

FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont Ross Little Giants

2022 Record: 6-5 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Chad Long (8th year)

Top Returning Players:

Blake Schoch, Senior defensive lineman (2nd team All-TRAC)

Elijah Simms, Senior defensive back (2nd team All-TRAC)

Luke Durbin, Senior lineman (Honorable mention All-TRAC)

Owen Shanahan, Senior wide receiver/defensive back (Honorable mention All-TRAC)

Jayce Frymire, Junior wide receiver/defensive back (Honorable mention All-TRAC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1        8/18           vs. Columbian

WEEK 2        8/25           @ Sandusky

WEEK 3        9/1             vs. Perrysburg

WEEK 4        9/8             @ Whitmer

WEEK 5        9/15           vs. Findlay

WEEK 6        9/22           @ Napoleon

WEEK 7        9/29           @ Clay

WEEK 8       10/6            vs. Southview

WEEK 9       10/13          @ Waite

WEEK 10     10/20          vs. Bowling Green

Moved to Northern Lakes League*

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out