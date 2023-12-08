Big Board Friday Preview: Fremont Ross Little Giants

FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont Ross Little Giants
2022 Record: 6-5 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)
Head Coach: Chad Long (8th year)
Top Returning Players:
Blake Schoch, Senior defensive lineman (2nd team All-TRAC)
Elijah Simms, Senior defensive back (2nd team All-TRAC)
Luke Durbin, Senior lineman (Honorable mention All-TRAC)
Owen Shanahan, Senior wide receiver/defensive back (Honorable mention All-TRAC)
Jayce Frymire, Junior wide receiver/defensive back (Honorable mention All-TRAC)
2023 Schedule:
WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Columbian
WEEK 2 8/25 @ Sandusky
WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Perrysburg
WEEK 4 9/8 @ Whitmer
WEEK 5 9/15 vs. Findlay
WEEK 6 9/22 @ Napoleon
WEEK 7 9/29 @ Clay
WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Southview
WEEK 9 10/13 @ Waite
WEEK 10 10/20 vs. Bowling Green
Moved to Northern Lakes League*