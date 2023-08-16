Big Board Friday Preview: Elmwood Royals

Elmwood made the move from the Northern Buckeye Conference to the Blanchard Valley Conference. The Royals open the season on the road against Evergreen.

BLOOMDALE, Ohio — Elmwood Royals

2022 Record: 12-2 (Lost to Liberty Center in fourth round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Greg Bishop

Top Returning Players:

Jimmy Palmer, Senior offensive lineman (1st team All-NBC)

Micah Oliver, Senior defensive back and wide receiver (1st team All-NBC DB, 2nd team All-NBC WR)

Luke Barringer, Senior offensive lineman (2nd team All-NBC)

Owen Seedorf, Senior defensive lineman (2nd team All-NBC)

Brennan Hiser, Senior defensive back (2nd team All-NBC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Evergreen

WEEK 2 8/25 vs. Eastwood

WEEK 3 9/1 vs. Riverdale

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Arlington

WEEK 5 9/15 vs. Liberty-Benton

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Lima Central Catholic

WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Arcadia

WEEK 8 10/6 @ McComb

WEEK 9 10/13 vs. Edon

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Pandora-Gilboa

