Big Board Friday Preview: Eastwood Eagles

Sam Cotterman begins his tenure at home next Friday night with the Eagles hosting Ottawa-Glandorf to kick off the season.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Eastwood Eagles

2022 Record: 12-1 (Eliminated in 3rd round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Sam Cotterman (1st year)

Top Returning Players:

Kaiden Sanchez, Senior Tight End (2nd team All-NBC)

Andrew Badenhop, Senior Linebacker (2nd team All-NBC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs Ottawa-Glandorf

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Elmwood

WEEK 3 9/1 vs Wauseon

WEEK 4 9/8 vs Lake

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Maumee

WEEK 6 9/22 vs Rossford

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Fostoria

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Otsego

WEEK 9 10/13 vs Oak Harbor

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Genoa

Up early this morning to check in w/ Eastwood who turns the playbook over to first-year head coach Sam Cotterman



A new look Eagles team but a program built on success…



The defending NBC Champs ready to soar once again in 2023! pic.twitter.com/TkL1UoGRN1 — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) August 10, 2023

