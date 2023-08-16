Big Board Friday Preview: Columbian Tornadoes

A trio of offensive All-State playmakers leads the team into 2023. Columbian seeks to reclaim an SBC Lake title and will kick off its campaign at Fremont Ross.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TIFFIN, Ohio — Columbian Tornadoes

2022 Record: 9-3 (Eliminated in 2nd round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Judd Lutz (8th year)

Top Returning Players:

Damien Brockington, Senior running back (1st team All-State)

Jack Koerper, Senior wide receiver (3rd team All-State)

Braden Roggow, Senior quarterback (Honorable Mention All-State)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Fremont Ross

WEEK 2 8/25 vs. Chardon

WEEK 3 9/1 @ River Valley

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Bishop Watterson

WEEK 5 9/15 vs. Huron

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Sandusky

WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Clyde

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Bellevue

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Norwalk

WEEK 10 10/20 vs. Perkins

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.