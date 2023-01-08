Big Board Friday Preview: Clay Eagles

The team started 5-1 last season, its best mark since 2004. Clay opens in 2023 against Sandusky before entering the program's first year as a member of the NLL.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OREGON, Ohio — 2022 Record: 5-6 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: John Galyas (7th year)

Top Returning Players:

Luke Gibbs, Senior Linebacker (2nd Team All-TRAC)

Aiden Cantu, Senior Lineman (Honorable Mention All-TRAC)

Mason Heintschel, Junior Quarterback (Honorable Mention All-TRAC)

2022 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs Sandusky

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Northview

WEEK 3 9/1 vs Whitmer

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Findlay

WEEK 5 9/15 vs Perrysburg

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Bowling Green

WEEK 7 9/29 vs Fremont Ross

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Napoleon

WEEK 9 10/13 vs Southview

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Rogers

Moved to Northern Lakes League*

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.