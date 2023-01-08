Big Board Friday Preview: Clay Eagles

OREGON, Ohio — 2022 Record: 5-6 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)
Head Coach: John Galyas (7th year)
Top Returning Players:
Luke Gibbs, Senior Linebacker (2nd Team All-TRAC)
Aiden Cantu, Senior Lineman (Honorable Mention All-TRAC)
Mason Heintschel, Junior Quarterback (Honorable Mention All-TRAC)
2022 Schedule:
WEEK 1 8/18 vs Sandusky
WEEK 2 8/25 @ Northview
WEEK 3 9/1 vs Whitmer
WEEK 4 9/8 @ Findlay
WEEK 5 9/15 vs Perrysburg
WEEK 6 9/22 @ Bowling Green
WEEK 7 9/29 vs Fremont Ross
WEEK 8 10/6 @ Napoleon
WEEK 9 10/13 vs Southview
WEEK 10 10/20 @ Rogers
Moved to Northern Lakes League*
