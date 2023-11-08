Big Board Friday Preview: Archbold Blue Streaks

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Archbold Blue Streaks
2022 Record: 8-3 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)
Head Coach: David Dominique (9th year)
Top Returning Players:
Chase Miller, Senior defensive back (3rd team All-State)
Mason Siegel, Senior guard (1st team All-NWOAL)
Brian Burrowes, Senior center (1st team All-NWOAL)
Wyatt Ripke, Senior defensive lineman (2nd team All-NWOAL)
2023 Schedule:
WEEK 1 8/18 @ Genoa
WEEK 2 8/25 vs. St. Henry
WEEK 3 9/1 @ Tinora
WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Liberty Center
WEEK 5 9/15 @ Delta
WEEK 6 9/22 vs. Evergreen
WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Swanton
WEEK 8 10/6 @ Wauseon
WEEK 9 10/13 vs. Patrick Henry
WEEK 10 10/20 @ Bryan
MORE FROM WTOL 11 SPORTS:
Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.
Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.
WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.
Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM
Connect with us on social media:
Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wtol11/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/WTOL11Toledo/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wtol11toledo/
WTOL 11 newsletter - /email
WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205
Want more from WTOL 11?
➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.
➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!
WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.
Click here to get on the list!