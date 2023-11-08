Big Board Friday Preview: Archbold Blue Streaks

An NWOAL championship streak came to an end last year for Archbold. But with experience back for the Blue Streaks, they are ready to climb back to the top.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Archbold Blue Streaks

2022 Record: 8-3 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: David Dominique (9th year)

Top Returning Players:

Chase Miller, Senior defensive back (3rd team All-State)

Mason Siegel, Senior guard (1st team All-NWOAL)

Brian Burrowes, Senior center (1st team All-NWOAL)

Wyatt Ripke, Senior defensive lineman (2nd team All-NWOAL)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Genoa

WEEK 2 8/25 vs. St. Henry

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Tinora

WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Liberty Center

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Delta

WEEK 6 9/22 vs. Evergreen

WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Swanton

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Wauseon

WEEK 9 10/13 vs. Patrick Henry

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Bryan

