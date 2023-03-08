Big Board Friday Preview: Maumee Panthers

Maumee enters the 2023 season with a 34-game losing streak. But this year, they have alumnus Evan Karchner who plans to install quick change for the program.

MAUMEE, Ohio — 2022 Record: 0-10 (Missed playoffs)

Head Coach: Evan Karchner (1st year)

Top Returning Players:

Carson Graetz, Junior Wide Receiver (1st Team All-NLL)

Cody Wulf, Junior Linebacker (3rd Team All-NLL)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs Springfield

WEEK 2 8/25 vs Bryan

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Bowsher

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Oak Harbor

WEEK 5 9/15 vs Eastwood

WEEK 6 9/22 vs Lake

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Genoa

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Rossford

WEEK 9 10/13 vs Fostoria

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Otsego

Moved to Northern Buckeye Conference*

There’s no secret to what’s been escaping this program for the past 3 years…



Yet with Evan Karchner reuniting with his alma mater & bringing a new sense of optimism to @MaumeePantherFB, these Panthers are eager for a breakthrough season!



Catch them tonight on @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/nPbd97xESQ — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) August 3, 2023

