Big Board Friday Preview: Findlay Trojans

Led by one of the top recruits in the state of Ohio, QB Ryan Montgomery, the Trojans aim to march on in a new league this fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay Trojans

2022 Record: 5-6 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Stefan Adams (3rd year)

Top Returning Players:

Ryan Montgomery, Junior Quarterback (Honorable Mention All-State)

Nate Riegle, Senior Linebacker (2nd Team All-TRAC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs Central Catholic

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Lima Senior

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Southview

WEEK 4 9/8 vs Clay

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Fremont Ross

WEEK 6 9/22 vs Springfield

WEEK 7 9/29 vs Anthony Wayne

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Perrysburg

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Whitmer

WEEK 10 10/20 vs Northview

Moved to Northern Lakes League*

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.