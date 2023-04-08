Big Board Friday Preview: Anthony Wayne Generals

Anthony Wayne seeks its fourth double-digit win season in six years. The Generals kick off the 2023 season at Hilliard Darby.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Generals

2022 Record: 10-2 (Eliminated in 2nd round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Andy Brungard (8th year)

Top Returning Players:

Cadence Carswell, Senior Defensive Lineman (Honorable Mention All-State)

Dillon Robinson, Senior Tackle (3rd Team All-NLL)

Landon Gates, Senior Safety (2nd Team All-NLL)

Carter Schaller, Senior Cornerback (3rd Team All-NLL)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Hilliard Darby

WEEK 2 8/25 vs St. John's Jesuit

WEEK 3 9/1 vs Bowling Green

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Napoleon

WEEK 5 9/15 vs Start

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Whitmer

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Findlay

WEEK 8 10/6 vs Springfield

WEEK 9 10/13 vs Northview

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Perrysburg

