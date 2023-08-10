Big Board Friday Preview: Scott Bulldogs

The defending City League champions will open up their 2023 campaign on the road, traveling to Clearview next Friday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Scott Bulldogs

2022 Record: 8-3 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Rahsan Wilson (3rd year)

Top Returning Players:

Daryl Barnett, Senior Wide Receiver (1st Team All-State)

Carnel Smith II, Senior Quarterback (2nd Team All-State)

Amon Haynes, Senior Running Back (Honorable Mention All-State)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Clearview

WEEK 2 8/24 @ St. Francis de Sales

WEEK 3 9/1 vs East

WEEK 4 9/7 @ Start

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Waite

WEEK 6 9/22 vs Southview

WEEK 7 9/28 @ Woodward

WEEK 8 10/6 vs Rogers

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Lima Senior

WEEK 10 10/20 vs Bowsher

We’re a little over a week away from kickoff in Ohio & one team who plans to pack a bite this season are the Bulldogs from Scott!



They return an abundance of talent and will now aim to defend a City League 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MwlCqvcqxY — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) August 9, 2023

