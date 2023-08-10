Big Board Friday Preview: Scott Bulldogs

TOLEDO, Ohio — Scott Bulldogs
2022 Record: 8-3 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)
Head Coach: Rahsan Wilson (3rd year)
Top Returning Players:
Daryl Barnett, Senior Wide Receiver (1st Team All-State)
Carnel Smith II, Senior Quarterback (2nd Team All-State)
Amon Haynes, Senior Running Back (Honorable Mention All-State)
2023 Schedule:
WEEK 1 8/18 @ Clearview
WEEK 2 8/24 @ St. Francis de Sales
WEEK 3 9/1 vs East
WEEK 4 9/7 @ Start
WEEK 5 9/15 @ Waite
WEEK 6 9/22 vs Southview
WEEK 7 9/28 @ Woodward
WEEK 8 10/6 vs Rogers
WEEK 9 10/13 @ Lima Senior
WEEK 10 10/20 vs Bowsher
