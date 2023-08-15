Big Board Friday Preview: Ottawa Hills Green Bears

Brandon Carter will make his Ottawa Hills coaching debut at home on Friday when the Green Bears take on Gibsonburg.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ottawa Hills Green Bears

2022 Record: 8-2 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Brandon Carter (1st year)

Top Returning Players:

Jack Vicente, Senior lineman (1st Team All-TAAC)

Luke Gnepper, Senior offensive lineman (1st Team All-TAAC)

Jack Perozek, Senior linebacker (1st Team All-TAAC)

Chase Miller, Junior quarterback (2nd Team All-TAAC)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Gibsonburg

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Evergreen

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Swanton

WEEK 4 9/8 vs. Whiteford (MI)

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Erie-Mason (MI)

WEEK 6 9/22 vs. Northwood

WEEK 7 9/29 @ Hilltop

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Cardinal Stritch

WEEK 9 10/13 vs. Montpelier

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Edon

