Big Board Friday Preview: Napoleon Wildcats

Five all-league players from 2022 aim to lead the Wildcats toward another postseason berth. Napoleon kicks off the season with River Rock Rivalry versus Defiance.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Napoleon Wildcats

2022 Record: 4-7 (Eliminated in 1st round of playoffs)

Head Coach: Tyler Swary (2nd year)

Top Returning Players:

Luke Hardy, Senior Guard (2nd Team All-NLL)

Henry Eggers, Senior Defensive Lineman (2nd Team All-NLL)

Jacob Aguilar, Senior Linebacker (2nd Team All-NLL)

Trey Rubinstein, Junior Linebacker (3rd Team All-NLL)

Isaac Lehman, Senior Tackle (3rd Team All-NLL)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/17 @ Defiance

WEEK 2 8/25 vs Liberty Center

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Northview

WEEK 4 9/8 vs Anthony Wayne

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Springfield

WEEK 6 9/22 vs Fremont Ross

WEEK 7 9/29 vs Bowsher

WEEK 8 10/6 vs Clay

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Bowling Green

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Southview

