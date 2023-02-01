Big Board Friday Preview: Liberty Center Tigers

The defending Division V Region 18 champions embark on a return to the State Final Four.

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — Liberty Center Tigers

2022 Record: 14-1 (Eliminated in Division V State Semifinal)

Head Coach: Casey Mohler (7th year); 2022 OHSAA Co-Coach of the Year in Division V

Top Returning Players:

Landon Bockelman, Senior Offensive Lineman (1st Team All-State)

Trenton Kruse, Senior Linebacker (Honorable Mention All-State)

Landen Kruse, Senior Defensive Back (Honorable Mention All-State)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 @ Tinora

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Napoleon

WEEK 3 9/1 vs Otsego

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Archbold

WEEK 5 9/15 @ Swanton

WEEK 6 9/22 vs Bryan

WEEK 7 9/29 vs Patrick Henry

WEEK 8 10/6 @ Evergreen

WEEK 9 10/13 vs Delta

WEEK 10 10/20 vs Wauseon

