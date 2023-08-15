Big Board Friday Preview: Antwerp Archers

Coming off a historic 2022 campaign, Antwerp sits in prime position to make another deep playoff run. The Archers return 13 seniors, including 3 All-State players.

ANTWERP, Ohio — Antwerp Archers

2022 Record: 13-1 (Eliminated in Regional Final)

Head Coach: Jason Hale (5th season); reigning Division VII Coach of the Year

Top Returning Players:

Carson Altimus, Senior quarterback (1st Team All-State)

Landon Brewer, Senior defensive back (1st Team All-State)

Austin Miller, Senior offensive lineman (2nd team All-State)

2023 Schedule:

WEEK 1 8/18 vs. Montpelier

WEEK 2 8/25 @ Edon

WEEK 3 9/1 @ Hilltop

WEEK 4 9/8 @ Hicksville

WEEK 5 9/15 vs. Tinora

WEEK 6 9/22 @ Fairview

WEEK 7 9/29 vs. Wayne Trace

WEEK 8 10/6 vs. Ayersville

WEEK 9 10/13 @ Paulding

WEEK 10 10/20 @ Edgerton

Not often a program returns both conference POYs (Off: Carson Altimus, Def: Landon Brewer) but that’s exactly the luxury for Antwerp!



