Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Big Board Friday: 2023-24 high school football season highlights and more
Every week, the WTOL 11 Sports team brings you highlights from high school football games across our area starting at 11 p.m. on WTOL 11. Welcome to the 2023 season!
WTOL 11
It's finally here! High school football season is back and so is WTOL 11's Charlie's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Big Board Friday.
Every week, the WTOL 11 Sports team will bring you highlights from high school football games across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
Our crew will be live on the sidelines starting at 5 p.m. Friday for the action on the gridiron.
Big Board Friday wraps up the night at 11 p.m. on WTOL 11 with a recap of everything you might have missed from well over a dozen high school football games during the 2023-2024 season.
For the third year in a row, we're shining the spotlight on marching bands. Check out Band of the Week for full halftime shows from some of the finest musicians in our area.
If you miss the show, you can catch Big Board Friday right here on our website, free WTOL 11 News app, WTOL 11+ on Roku and Fire Stick, and football highlights on the WTOL 11 YouTube channel.
Welcome to another year of Big Board Friday!
WEEK ONE: AUG. 18, 2023
- Central Catholic vs. Findlay
- St. Francis vs. Perrysburg
- Dublin Coffman vs. St. John’s
- Northview vs. Southview
- Springfield vs. Maumee
- Otsego vs. Bowling Green
- Archbold vs. Genoa
- Northwood vs. Rossford
- Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Eastwood
- Leipsic vs. Lake
- Gibsonburg vs. Ottawa Hills
- Elyria Catholic vs. Liberty-Benton
- Rogers vs. Elida
- McComb vs. Allen East
- Napoleon vs. Defiance
LIVE SCORES:
