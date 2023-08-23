Bedford football eager to kick off 2023 season

The Kicking Mules open Week One at Canton and are seeking a 3rd straight 7-win regular season. Youth fills the team after losing 22 seniors to graduation last year.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — High school football in Ohio gears up for its second round of regular season games this week, but in Michigan, teams are preparing to kick off their 2023 campaign.

Despite some youth this fall, the Bedford Kicking Mules are seeking a third-straight 7-win regular season.

"I'm getting excited, I'm ready," senior lineman Cooper Miller said. "This is my last year and I'm ready to go."

Champing at the bit are the Division Two playoff hopefuls, who are eager to open their slate of games.

"The way these guys have molded into our system, it's our fourth year in it," head coach John Phillips said. "Our captains have taken over and they're pushing us in the right direction."

Bedford lost 22 seniors to graduation last year which means new positions have opened up for new players.

"With the youth, you get some inconsistent plays which is something we've seen in our season so far," Phillips said. "If we get consistent I think we can be a really good football team."

The group is embracing the mindset of learning and adaptation even though expectations remain high in Temperance.

"It's just next man up. Whoever we got is what we're going to use," Miller said. "Do the best to their ability and see what we can do with them."

The strength for the Mules, at least early on, will be upfront. They possess a lot of leadership in their line.

"They're counting on us a lot to block holes. Four of our captains are the starting D-lineman, can't ask for much more," senior lineman Connor Green said. "We're not so big, but everyone is flying down the field and hitting. Showing that size doesn't matter and showing them what Bedford football is."

Over the past two seasons, the program has compiled 15 wins. Setting a mark for what this year's squad aims to continue.

"Every year, when we meet with the seniors we talk about their legacy," Phillips said. "These guys have just as big of goals as the guys who were here last year."

Bedford will open Week One of the season on the road, traveling to Canton.

"I miss it, I miss the feeling of going on the field and looking at the fans," Green said. "Our crowd is probably one of the best in Michigan. I love it, can't wait for Friday."