Balancing act: Northview's Kamryn Hunt seeing success, playing for two top teams in same season

Hunt plays travel volleyball for the top-ranked team in the country while playing for the state-ranked Northview LadyKats.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — It's not uncommon for high school athletes to play multiple sports in a year, but multiple sports at once? That's tough to balance.

Northview's Kam Hunt does just that and makes it look effortless.

Kam made a splash this fall after transferring to Northview. She wasted no time making an impact. The sophomore earned All-State honors and helped lead the volleyball team to their first district title in 23 years.

But it doesn't stop there. She also plays travel volleyball all over the country. All this while balancing practice and games for LadyKats basketball team.

"I think she has done a great job with it," said Northview basketball coach Pat Sayre. "When I first met her this summer you could tell how passionate she was to play multiple sports."

"The two programs I play for are amazing," said Kam. "Since they are so high-level, I have the same focus for both of them: get better, get my teammates better and win."

A week for Kam is jam packed. From volleyball practices up in Novi, to basketball practices and game here at home and national volleyball tournaments on the weekends.

A day off is very rare, but it is all worth it. Her travel volleyball team was just ranked the number one team in the country.

"I was shocked," said Hunt. "I knew what I was getting into and that we were such a high level team. When I saw we were number one it was a breath of fresh air. To see it all pay off was amazing."

College coaches all over the country have their eyes on her in both sports.