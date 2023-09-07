Athlete of the Week: Connor Cody, Northview

The Wildcat senior scored two quick touchdowns on his 18th birthday to power Northview to its first win of the season.

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Connor Cody, a wide receiver, returner and defensive back for Northview High School, put on an unforgettable performance on the same day he turned 18.

"I've always dreamed of playing on my birthday one day," Cody, a senior, said. "It happened this year and this year was a special one, especially since we won that game."

The wish came true for the do-it-all football star and it took some time before he realized how special his performance was.

"I've seen almost all the videos on Twitter and online, everyone has been sending me them and talking about it," Cody said. "Last night, it hit me that it actually happened."

On the opening kickoff in a game against Napoleon last week, Cody sparked the home crowd with his first-ever return for a touchdown. Then, a few minutes later, he scored on defense after returning an interception for a touchdown.

"I'm not surprised, but finding himself in those positions on Friday and being his birthday it was pretty special for him," head coach Greg Silm said. "Something he'll never forget, I'm sure."

The icing on the cake is that those two incredible plays ended up securing a 17-14 win, marking the first victory of the season for Northview.

"He's finally seeing what we've seen in him the last four years," Silm said. "It's all coming to a point and he's playing really good football."

While Cody's spectacular plays on the field were taking place, few people actually knew about his birthday.

"Only close friends on the team knew since I talk to them the most," Cody said. "Once everyone found out over the PA, everyone started texting me 'happy birthday.'"

His own personal favorite play checked off an item from his football bucket list.

"The opening kickoff was my favorite, it's something I've always been saying I want to do and it finally happened," Cody said.

Northview will aim for back-to-back wins when they travel down to play Lima Senior on Friday night.

Connor Cody is our Athlete of the Week sponsored by Dave's Running.