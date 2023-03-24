Athlete of the Week: Savannah Isaac, Whitmer

The junior Panther captured her third straight girls wrestling state title following a perfect 28-0 season.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks after capturing the inaugural OHSAA wrestling state championship at 190 pounds, one of the best wrestlers in the country has now earned WTOL 11's Athlete of the Week honor.

For Whitmer High School junior Savannah Isaac, it's her third straight title on the girls side after finishing a perfect 28-0 this season.

"It feels pretty great because of all who were supporting me," Isaac said. "I finally got the finals match that I wanted and after I won I just celebrated."

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the Panther star is ranked No. 1 in the country in her weight class.

"She's never given up an offensive point in all the matches I've coached her in, that's just really impressive to see," Whitmer's head girls wrestling coach Justin McCarroll said. "It's really cool to see her dominate every single match, every position and everything she does shows why she's the No. 1 girl in the country."

But the grind doesn't stop in Ohio. Isaac now shifts her focus to out-of-state competition, which includes nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, where she won twice in the summer of 2022. She's a household name with more and more girls looking to emulate her.

"I see all the little girls wrestling and look up to me," Isaac said. "I go to their practice and help them out and I just feel good about it at the end of the day."

Prior to the state tournament in March, Isaac's trophy case was already full with two OHSWCA state titles, an NHSCA National Tournament Championship as a freshman and the two first-place finishes in Fargo, which have elevated Isaac to worldwide stardom.

"It adds to her legacy here at Whitmer, everybody in the country knows her name," McCarroll said. "She's synonymous with wrestling here in Northwest Ohio and it helps bring recognition to not only Whitmer but our program as well."