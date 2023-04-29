Athlete of the Week: Joey Blaze, Perrysburg

The OHSWCA honored the future Purdue Boilermaker with the Mark Zimmer Award, which is given to Ohio's Boys Wrestler of the Year.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A perfect season capped with a state title is hard to match for any wrestler. Yet it's exactly how Perrysburg senior Joey Blaze finished his high school career.

The Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association couldn't agree more, because on Tuesday, the future Purdue Boilermaker received the Mark Zimmer Award, which is given to the top boys wrestler in the state.

"It was sweet," Blaze said. "I feel like that's something you kind of strive for as a competitor, to be recognized or to know that you're the best and I feel like that's a cool way to top off high school."

At 165 pounds, Blaze blew through his competition last season with a record of 44-0 en route to his third consecutive state championship.

"I would describe it as grateful," Blaze said. "Grateful that I was put into a position to do what I do and have as much fun as I've had."

Blaze also leaves behind a new mark at Perrysburg with 184 career wins, which set a new program record. Of course, going out on top is nothing new for this Jackets star who stood atop the podium at 138 pounds in 2021 and 144 pounds in 2022 prior to his final run.

He credited those achievements to the people in his life who have supported him along the way.

Guys like (Perrysburg Head Coach) Scotty Burnett and my little brother (Marcus)," Blaze said. "People like that, you can't trade those experiences for anything. It's just awesome to be around those people all the time."