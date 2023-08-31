Athlete of the Week: Grant Kinnee, Anthony Wayne

Leading a Generals attack to its first victory of the season -- a 48-19 win over St. John's in week two -- marked a reward the signal-caller is ecstatic to earn.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — It's time to officially kick off WTOL 11's Athlete of the Week segments for the 2023-24 school year. The first honoree is Anthony Wayne junior quarterback Grant Kinnee.

"Seeing the work pay off, it was huge to me," Kinnee said.

Leading a Generals attack to its first victory of the season -- a 48-19 win over St. John's in week two -- marked a reward the signal-caller is ecstatic to earn.

"I don't know how you would rate it, but I felt we did really good as a team in general," Kinnee said. "Everyone came out and performed, not just me. It wasn't possible without my O-line of course."

Humble and team-oriented, Kinnee used the help from his unit to accomplish something he's never done before.

"He's always been the competitor, he's always been the kid that wants to win and wants to do his best," Anthony Wayne head coach Andy Brungard said. "Now we're starting to see the explosive side of things that he can provide."

On just 10 carries Friday night, the Kinnee ran for a career-high 171 yards. He added another career-best, too, with six total touchdowns.

The incredible performance served as a sort of wake-up call. Last year, Kinnee missed most of the season due to a left foot injury.

"It's one of those things where we've had him on varsity since he was a freshman but he's played in less than 10 games," Brungard said. "We just feel it's really starting to click, he's really starting to see it at the speed we need him to see it and it's just all starting to come together as he matures."

In Anthony Wayne's season opener at Hilliard Darby High School in central Ohio, Kinnee utilized the air, throwing for 268 yards which also set a new personal mark.

After breaking personal records in back-to-back games, Kinnee said he's looking to continue his output.

"Definitely boosts the confidence for sure after this last game," Kinnee said. "The goal is to do it next week too and the week after and the week after."