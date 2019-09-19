Perrysburg volleyball is undefeated and the team to beat in the N.L.L. A big reason why? Their go-to outside hitter, Kat Mandly.

She showed that last Thursday when she had 23 kills against Northview; a new career best.

“I was just really excited. When you get a kill its an exciting feeling. Just knowing that all my teammates were behind me every single point. It was great,” said Kat Mandly.

Kat committed to play for BGSU at the end of her sophomore year. Compared to all her other college visits, she said BG just felt right.

“It was just far better than any other one I had visited. The teammates, coaches, facilities, everything was above and beyond,” said Mandly.

As the season goes on, she knows she is the target teams will key in on. That pressure is something she thrives on.

“Teams go after me but I take that as a compliment knowing that I’m the person they want to take out. I take that and use that to make myself better”, she said.

Kat Mandly is Our Athlete of the week.

