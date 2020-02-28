PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Jared Carr has taken Perrysburg’s Bowling program to new heights. He will leave as one of the most decorated bowlers in school history.

This past week, he had the highest series out of 152 bowlers at sectionals and the high game with a 242. Next up is Districts, and he just continues to gain confidence.

"I was pumped, our whole team was pumped," said Jared. "We're like 'Hey we have a chance here, we have a big chance when we were second place at one point. We're ready, we can do this, we can make it to districts.'"

"Being able to score that high built my confidence, like 'You have everything lined up for you. You know how to bowl, you know how to play. Your coaches have really helped you, all you have to do is execute.'"

It’s not just what he’s done on the lanes that’s garnered attention this year. Even more impressive is the work he continues to do in the community.

He was recently awarded a full-ride scholarship to Indiana Tech for his work with veterans, the underprivileged and Special Olympics. He will also be bowling at Indiana Tech, which is one of the top programs in the country.

To give you an idea of the kind of person Carr is, he has already volunteered in Fort Wayne just because he wanted to get to know people in the community there and see how he can help.

"That was really amazing," said Jared. "During the interview I was starting to tear up because it clicked in my head, people are recognizing what I've done and It's really great because now I get to go to my dream school. I get to do what I wanted, mechanical engineering. Now that I get a chance to do it, I have no words."

"What he's done in the community has been wonderful," said Jay Carr, Jared's dad and Perrysburg bowling assistant coach. "His mom and I raised him to serve other people, you help other people. You don't do that for your reward, you do that to help. You do that because that's just what we're called to do."

"To see other people recognize that has been incredible. To be able to get a scholarship and get free tuition, that is the most rewarding thing. Without trying to get emotional, It's so incredible. It's better than any sport."

Jared Carr from Perrysburg is our athlete of the week.

