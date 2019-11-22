OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Oak Harbor is getting set to play in the Regional Final on Saturday night. A major reason they're in this spot is because of the play of their senior running back Clay Schulte. Last week against Eastwood, he ran for 156 yards and five touchdowns.

“It's exciting," said Schulte. "I just wanted to go in to that game and make sure we didn't lose. Last year, we knew what defeat was on that field and we just wanted to go in to that game and do whatever we had to do to not lose."



"We always know from Clay, we're gonna get his best effort," says Head Coach Mike May. "Since I saw him compete in second grade flag football, I've never seen him take a play off, practice or games. He shows up for the big games and last Saturday he made some big plays to help us get that victory over Eastwood."



In his senior season, Schulte is trying to get Oak Harbor back to the State Final Four for the first time since 2006. This year, the Rockets are averaging almost 45 points a game and Schulte's quiet leadership style is a big reason why.



"Huge team guy," says May. "Doesn't say much, he rarely says anything on the field. Just plays hard. Ultimate leader by example. Those other guys follow him because of his effort."

"I've brought a little bit of leadership," says Schulte. "Showing the younger guys how to work hard and be successful and do stuff the right way. That's the only way you're gonna get anywhere in life, is if you do stuff the right way."



Doing things the right way has put Oak Harbor in a terrific spot this year. They're 12-0 this season and their closest game all year was a 19-point victory over Edison. The Rockets have accomplished a lot this year, but they're hoping to keep it going for a few more weeks.



"So far, it's been one of my dreams," says Schulte. "To go make a playoff run, go undefeated, play with all my friends, it's been super fun and I'm just enjoying it."

