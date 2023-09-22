Athlete of the Week: Tyson Rodriguez of Wauseon High School

In a win over Evergreen, the senior accounted for all 24 points for the Indians.

WAUSEON, Ohio — Tyson Rodriguez is the definition of a do-it-all player. He's not only the star wide receiver for Wauseon, but he also plays defensive back, kicks, punts, and returns the ball. He does everything but throw the ball.

"We knew from a young age he was a special kid that had a lot of talents," Wauseon head coach Shawn Moore said. "He was good at football, he's good at basketball, he's good at baseball. He probably could be good at anything he wants to do. We knew he had some talents and its shown on the football field. All this stuff, he can do it all."

In week five against Evergreen, Rodriguez scored every single point for his team. He didn't just catch three touchdowns, he lined up for the extra points and a field goal too, notching 24 points in all.

"I didn't think about it," Rodriguez said of his performance. "It kind of just happened, really. I just think it was a good team win. I know it was a lot of me, but I think it was a lot of us. I think we did a lot of good things as a team."

Rodriguez says his goal isn't to be the best at any one position, but the best at working with the other positions.

"I think I just to be the best teammate, because I'm a leader on the team," Rodriguez said. "I just want to be there because I'm kind of on everything. If I'm out there, I feel like everybody's with me too."

His coaches say its no surprise he gives credit to his teammates.

"He's a very humble kid," Moore said. "He wants to win, he's very focused, he knows what it takes to win. He goes hard in practice, he tries to get it out of his teammates, tries to be a good leader, tries to help them out when things are going bad. Just wants to do whatever it takes to be successful."

Tyson Rodriguez from Wauseon High School is our Athlete of the Week.