Athlete of the Week: Trey Talboo of St. Francis

Talboo had 302 receiving yards and four touchdowns against Fremont Ross, which is second-best in Toledo and a new school record.

TOLEDO, Ohio — St. Francis wide receiver Trey Talboo had the game of his career last Friday at Fremont Ross.

He finished with 302 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. That performance not only is the second-best in Toledo area history, it also set a new school record.

"Honestly, I was just in awe. I didn't know what to think," said Talboo. "It's a cool thing for sure."

"It's so fun to watch these guys," said head coach Bruce Gradkowski. "Trey especially because he's still so green in his football career. This is only a few years he's been playing, so to watch him continue to get better every week."

He becomes the 18th player in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to put up a 300 plus yard game.

It helps when you have a guy like Denim Truss throwing to you. The two are best friends off the field and that's translating to Friday nights.

"We're definitely really close," said Talboo. "This year has been a growing process for us and we're trying to get better every week."

"It's crazy," said Truss. "This is like Trey's second year of playing football in high school. We train with the same trainer so our connection has been building ever since then."