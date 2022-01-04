Athlete of the Week: Trey Lake of St. John's

In the Titans' season-opening win, Lake hit a three-run home run and then threw four innings of relief pitching with seven strikeouts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — High school baseball season is officially off and running.

Last year, St. John’s had their best season in school history, and this week, carried that momentum into their season opener.

Senior Trey Lake got it done offensively and on the mound and he’s our athlete of the week.

The first few weeks of the spring sports season in northwest Ohio can be brutal to get through, but Lake didn't seem to mind.

In Wednesday’s season-opening win against Ottawa Hills, Lake went off. First, he hit a three-run homer and then he hopped on the mound and threw four innings of relief, striking out seven batters.

"I was just trying to help my team in any way possible in that game. I was lucky to do it on both sides," said Lake. "I'm glad I got that home run. It was a big momentum shift for us. I think we were kind of struggling offensively for a short time there and that kind of sparked us into some offensive momentum. I'm just glad I could help our team."

"He was a huge role for us last year, but he had a slow start and it took a little bit to get going," said St. John's head coach Sam Fischer. "So I'm excited to see him respond to a good feeling, a good jumpstart to the year. Just happy for him and excited."

Lake was one of the guys from last year's team that is back. He’s using the lessons he learned a year ago to become a leader now as a senior.

He can have an impact on the game in many different ways as he showed on Wednesday night.

"I know he loves the game of baseball," said Fischer. "I've seen him step up as a leader as far as around the group and on the field. I say just a little more confidence. He feels it and I can see it in his eyes."

"Me being competitive, I want to be on both sides. I feel like I can contribute to the team and help our team win on both sides of the mound," said Lake. "It's only right that I can go out on both sides and be useful for the team and provide something for us."

Last year, the Titans made it to the state final four for the first time in school history. If Lake has it his way, they’ll be right back with this group, but he understands that it will be a challenge.

"It's a new year. What we have now isn't given from last year," said Lake. "We have to work just as hard as we did last year. We made it to the final four last year, it's not a given that we make it to this year so we have to make sure that we work hard and get it on this season."