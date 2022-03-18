Athlete of the Week: Tiffin Columbian's Brody Conley

Conley captured his second straight state title, ending his career on a 119-match winning streak for the Tornadoes.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin Columbian's Brody Conley will not only end his wrestling career as the most decorated wrestler in school history but one of the best athletes in Tornadoes history.

Conley did something that has never been done in Columbian history, winning two state championships.

He finished his senior season a perfect 53-0, ending his career on a 119-match winning streak.

"It's a really good feeling," said Conley. "It just shows that all my dedication, hard work and consistency has been there. That I can recap after junior season like how I did and just be consistent. It shows how consistent I was."

Growing up, Conley was the kid that looked up to all the high school wrestlers and hoped one day he would be just like them. Now, he will be wrestling at the next level West Virginia University.

"That little kid that I once was, it fills him up with joy knowing that he left a legacy and left his mark at the school," said Conley. "All the guys that I ever looked up to, it just feels amazing that I can be up to their caliber. It's just an awesome feeling."