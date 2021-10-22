x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Athlete Of The Week

Athlete of the Week: Sydney Deal of Perrysburg High School

Deal earned NLL golfer of the year and punched her ticket to the state championship tournament last year and is headed back to Columbus this season.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The state championships for golf started Friday morning in Columbus. Several local athletes are competing for a state title. One of them is Perrysburg’s Sydney Deal who is no stranger to the big stage.

Deal made a splash on the high school golf scene last year as a freshman. She earned NLL golfer of the year and punched her ticket to the state championship tournament.

The now two-time NLL player of the year is heading back to Columbus and ready for more.

"I'm feeling more prepared than last year just because I know the course now," said Deal. "I'm still just as nervous I think, but it will be fun. 

This big stage can be nerve-wracking, but she’s been here, knows what to expect, and can calm those nerves. She’s driven by the competition.

"It definitely helps to know the course already and I know a lot of the people that I will be competing against for the most part," said Deal. "I love competition. It's really fun to play against the best people you can." 

A top 20 finisher in 2020, she is shooting for at least a top 10 finish.

Perrysburg’s Sydney Deal is our Athlete of the Week.

Related Articles

In Other News

Athlete of the Week: Mason Oliver of Elmwood High School