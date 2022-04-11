Athlete of the Week: Shea Ruddy, Whiteford

In the opening round of playoffs, the senior QB carried the ball seven times and rushed for 140 yards and four touchdowns.

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Whiteford High School senior quarterback Shea Ruddy is no stranger to leading his Bobcats out of the huddle. Four years as a starter, his experience has become uncanny.

"Started to see it last year and really seeing it this year with his leadership," head coach Todd Thieken said. "He's been starting as a freshman, but as we've got into bigger games he's really started to take them over. The confidence is there knowing we have a guy who can execute our offense to perfection."

In the opening round of this year's playoffs, Ruddy did damage with both his arm and his legs. Carrying the ball seven times and rushing for 140 yards and four touchdowns.

"Our run game was pretty good obviously," Ruddy said. "Our offensive line had a huge game, they played their butts off. We just found our holes and stuff that worked, got in a groove."

It didn't take long to witness how much trust this staff has in their signal caller. Down 8-0 to Addison and facing 4th down, Ruddy went to work...

"We weren't sure if we were going to punt it or not," Thieken said. "We decided to go for it and he stepped up and made an incredible throw."

Ruddy added it's just something he's always done as a quarterback.

"I've always passed and rushed, something that I can do" he said. "I just feel like it's my job so I have to do it."

And that job has resulted in a 32-10 record throughout his career.

"The stuff that he sees on the field, when he comes off after a series, he's able to communicate to coaches that this is open," Thieken said.

Pair his knowledge and skill, you have a young man whose influence plays far beyond the stats.

"The biggest impact is everybody see how he works," Thieken said. "He's got great God-given ability, but he works so hard everyday."

When asked about his impact, Ruddy said "Just work hard, hard work is going to get you to the spot you want to be at. Keep working hard and be persistent, you'll achieve your goals."

A mentality that helped earned Shea Ruddy WTOL 11 Sports Athlete of the Week.

